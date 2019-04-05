Shooting victim rushed to hospital from Memphis gas station

One person was rushed to the hospital after a shooting in Memphis.
According to police, the victim was taken to Regional One from the Exxon gas station on the 6000 block of Mount Moriah.
It is not clear if the shooting happened at the gas station or if the victim was shot somewhere else.
His or her condition has not been released.
FOX13 is working to learn more information. Check back online and on-air for the latest information.
