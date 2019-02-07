Shooting victim taken to hospital from Memphis gas station

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are investigating a shooting in Westwood.
According to Memphis police, officers are on the scene at the Exxon on the 4000 block of S. Third street.
Memphis fire and police were called to the scene just before 5:30 a.m.
When FOX13 arrived at the scene, they saw a single bullet hole in the window of a car.
FOX13 learned from police the victim went to the gas station for help.
The victim is expected to be okay.
