Shooting victim walks to fire station in North Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A shooting victim has been rushed to the hospital after driving to a North Memphis fire station for help.
Investigators say the victim walked to Fire Station 27 in the 2500 block of Whitney.
Officers say the shooting happened in the Ridgecrest Apartments, then the victim drove himself to the fire station.
That victim has been taken to Regional One in critical condition.
No suspect is in custody at this time.
If you have any information on this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
