0 Shootings across the city of Memphis leave several children dead

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A shooting in southwest Memphis left an innocent 5-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound when she was inside her home.

Memphis rights activist Frank Gotti grew up in the same neighborhood. Gotti told FOX13 the state of the cities violence rate is not only shocking, but incredibly disturbing.

Gotti said, "When are these people going to wake up, young people older people whoever is doing the shooting when are they going to wake up."

This is just the latest in a long list of gun violence that’s literally hit children in Memphis.

Earlier this week, we learned a 16-year-old was shot and killed outside a Frayser nightclub.

Investigators released surveillance video last month from outside Club Infiniti in North Memphis. Police said several people were shooting at each other on the scene. Roger Young Jr. was hit and killed.

Last month, a 17-year-old was also shot and killed in North Memphis.

Gotti said, "How did they wake up in the morning and how do they live with themselves you know what I'm saying… I just don't understand."

February 2018, an 18-year-old Kingsbury High School student was shot and killed while walking home from school.

January 2018, a 14-year-old was shot and killed while washing dishes inside her home.

"You know it's heartbreaking. Kids are dying right in front of us, their supposed to be our future, but what future do they got when they're dying."

Gotti also told FOX13 this is a problem that may never get fixed.

"These kids need love these kids need a hug, everybody wants to be afraid of them but I'm not going to be afraid of them every time I see one of these young dudes I give them a hug just to let them know somebody loves you because once upon a time I needed a hug," Gotti said.

