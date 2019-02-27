Shootout in Memphis motel parking lot ends with car chase, 16-year-old in custody

A shootout in a Memphis motel parking lot ended with a police chase and a teenager in custody, according to the Memphis Police Department.
Investigators said an MPD officer was patrolling the 4800 block of American Way when he heard several gunshots being fired within the motel complex. He was then passed by a speeding black pickup truck.
The officer tried to conduct a traffic stop, but the driver refused, and a chase ensued, according to MPD.
The pursuit continued to the area of Weaver and Canary, where the suspects pulled over the road into a grassy area and eventually crashed into a ditch.
Police said the suspects tried to run away, but a 16-year-old was caught and taken into custody. The second suspect got away, despite MPD utilizing K-9 units and air support.
The 16-year-old suspect was taken to Regional One to be treated for injuries sustained in the crash.
While the pursuit was happening, another officer located a victim at the Memphis Inn. That man told police two suspects were trying to steal things from his car. He was armed and confronted them, at which point they allegedly began shooting at him.
The victim was not injured by the gunfire.
