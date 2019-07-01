0 Shoppers experience problems after EBT outage in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Several Memphians who received Snap benefits called FOX13 about problems with their EBT cards.

Many complained that they were not working or registering offline.

A spokesperson with the Department of Human Services told us the problem is resolved - they worked with their EBT partner to fix the issue.

But for some people, the brief outage was enough to cause a big hassle.

“When I was at the store, the cards weren’t working – the machine wasn’t working – so I went to another store,” said Stephanie Smith.

Smith was trying to buy food for her kids, but her EBT card wasn’t working.

“It never happened before, I guess I have to replace it with cash... my kids have to eat,” Smith said.

She wasn’t the only one with problems.

Several Memphians called FOX13 about the issue.

The Department of Human Services released the following statement concerning the issue –

The Tennessee Department of Human Services is aware of issues SNAP recipients had with their EBT cards earlier today. In working with our EBT partner, Conduent, the issue was quickly resolved. To our knowledge, there are no further issues with EBT card usage in the Tennessee area. We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused our customers.

A spokesperson said they want people to call the customer service number on the back of the card if they have any problems.

