Shoppers took advantage of 'Shop Local' on Small business Saturday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Cooper Young kicked off its Holiday on Small Business Saturday.
The event gives people across the Mid-South a chance to shop local throughout the day.
Several businesses in Cooper Young offered giveaways, drawings, special deals and amazing discounts.
"I'd love everybody shop locally all the time," said Zac Ives, owner of Goner Records. "You know it absolutely helps out small businesses, mom & pop shops like ours, to have people come in, it means a lot to us."
Some businesses included Buff City Soap, Burke's Book Store, Cooper-Young Gallery + Gift Shop, Grivet Outdoors and Goner Records just to name a few.
Shoppers who entered their names for a drawing had the chance to win up to 10 gift boxes.
"Keeping it local helps Memphis Grow, helping Memphis grow is what it's all about," said Eric Crimmins, a shopper.
Those boxes contain more than $100 worth of merchandise and gift certificates.
