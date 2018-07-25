  • Shorts sold at JCPenny recalled for choking hazard

    Updated:

    A pair of shorts sold at JCPennys across the country are being recalled because there is a chance that the patch on the shorts can come off. 

    Trending stories:

    The recall from the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission said, "This recall involves Okie Dokie Denim Patches Shortie shorts. These jean shorts have a rainbow and a slice of watermelon patch on the front of each pocket with tan stitching along the seams. The shorts were sold in toddler sizes 2T through 5T. The item number 324-8191 and date code 12/17 are printed on a white tag on the inside back seam of the shorts."

    Anyone who bought the shorts will be offered a full refund through a JCPenny's gift card. 

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories