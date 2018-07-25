Shorts sold at JCPenny recalled for choking hazard

A pair of shorts sold at JCPennys across the country are being recalled because there is a chance that the patch on the shorts can come off.
Trending stories:
- Memphis man says he was punched with brass knuckles by bouncer, had to have jaw wired shut
- 15-year-old Tennessee boy dies in lawn mower accident
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
The recall from the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission said, "This recall involves Okie Dokie Denim Patches Shortie shorts. These jean shorts have a rainbow and a slice of watermelon patch on the front of each pocket with tan stitching along the seams. The shorts were sold in toddler sizes 2T through 5T. The item number 324-8191 and date code 12/17 are printed on a white tag on the inside back seam of the shorts."
Anyone who bought the shorts will be offered a full refund through a JCPenny's gift card.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}