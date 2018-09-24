Shots fired and items stolen during incident a Kirby High School

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Sunday evening, officers responded to an incident at Kirby High School where shots were fired and items were stolen from a person on the parking lot.
A security guard on the scene noticed the rear break light of his F-150 was on.
When the guard came outside to see why his truck light was on, he notice two men inside a white or gray Jeep or GMC enclave. Another man was inside his Ford F-150.
Once the guard yelled at the suspects. they jumped back in their vehicle and drove off.
Quickly after, the victim noticed a man in the passengers seat had a gun and fired a single shot back at him.
The guard then returned fire at the unknown suspects.
An android tablet and Chicago Bulls hat was stolen from his truck.
If you have any information on the suspects in this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
