Shots fired at gas station nearly a mile away from Ole Miss

OXFORD, Miss. - Oxford Police are looking for a suspect after shots were fire at Rockette's Gas station on Molly Barr Rd.
This gas station is about one mile away from The University of Mississippi.
OPD is working a shots fired call at the Rockette’s gas station on Molly Barr Rd. We’ll release info when we can. pic.twitter.com/ktWlqQy1KI— Oxford Police Dept (@OxfordPolice) April 19, 2018
We currently have a possible suspect detained at this time. pic.twitter.com/UNPsO24siN— Oxford Police Dept (@OxfordPolice) April 19, 2018
