Shots fired at horse drawn carriage in Downtown Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - An accident involving a horse drawn carriage led to shots being fired in downtown Memphis.
A man is wanted, and a police investigation is underway after a Saturday night incident on Front Street near Pontotoc.
The victim told police she was operating her horse carriage in heavy traffic when the animal got spooked and struck two vehicles. A man in a gray Dodge Challenger got out and fired “approximately three shots,” according to a police report.
See the entire video and hear from people who witnessed the shooting, on FOX13 News at 5 p.m
The woman said the suspect then waved his gun in her face and said “what are you going to do about my wife?”
A witness, who was working a security job nearby, told police the suspect fired “approximately six shots” in the air. She also filmed some of the incident.
Police watched the video and saw the man fire at least one shot in the air, according to the incident report.
Officers found a spent 9mm shell casing in the road.
FOX13 obtained a video that shows the incident. It begins about 15 seconds before the first shot is fired. The man – along with two women seen in the video – stay on the scene for around two minutes before driving off.
See the entire video and hear from people who witnessed the shooting, on FOX13 News at 5 p.m
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}