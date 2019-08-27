Shots fired at Mid-South motel, 2 people hurt, police say

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. - The West Memphis police are asking for tips after shots were fired at a motel.
According to police, there was a 'disturbance' that led to gunfire.
The Budget Inn is located on the 4300 block of East Broadway.
No one was shot, however, two people were hurt from broken glass.
The suspect fled from the business before officers could arrive.
Anyone with information is asked to call 870-732-4444.
This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.
