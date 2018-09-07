Shots fired at popular bar on Highland strip

Memphis police are investigating after several shots were fired at a popular bar in Memphis.
MPD confirmed they were on the scene of a shots fired call at the Ubee's on Highland Street.
A security guard at FOX13 Memphis, which is feet away from the bar, said he heard nine shots and it sounded like there were two different guns.
Memphis Fire Department did not take anyone to the hospital.
Ubee's is a common bar for students who attend the University of Memphis.
