  • Shots fired in home leads to standoff with 89-year-old man

    Updated:

    The standoff situation at a home in Tipton County has ended. 

    Mason Police Chief D.Terry Yarbrough told FOX13 they received a call a gun was being fired inside a home just before midnight on September 22. 

    According to police, the suspect, an 89-year-old man, shot a pistol and a shotgun. After police arrived on the scene, they heard more gunshots and took cover. 

    The Tipton County Sheriff's Office was immediately called in for backup. The tactical unit, as well as a hostage negotiator, are at the home.

    The standoff lasted several hours. Police said the man he hearing problems and they originally thought he might be asleep. It ended around 7:30 a.m.

    FOX13 is working to learn more information about the crime and will update you on-air and online with the latest information as it becomes available. 

