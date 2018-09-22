Shots fired in home leads to standoff with 89-year-old man

The standoff situation at a home in Tipton County has ended.
Mason Police Chief D.Terry Yarbrough told FOX13 they received a call a gun was being fired inside a home just before midnight on September 22.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- 1 person killed, suspect in custody after shooting at Collierville factory
- Seven charter schools in Shelby Co. closing due to low performance
- NAACP Memphis issues statement about MPD officer shooting Martavious Banks
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
According to police, the suspect, an 89-year-old man, shot a pistol and a shotgun. After police arrived on the scene, they heard more gunshots and took cover.
The Tipton County Sheriff's Office was immediately called in for backup. The tactical unit, as well as a hostage negotiator, are at the home.
The standoff lasted several hours. Police said the man he hearing problems and they originally thought he might be asleep. It ended around 7:30 a.m.
FOX13 is working to learn more information about the crime and will update you on-air and online with the latest information as it becomes available.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}