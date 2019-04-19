Shots fired inside Memphis hotel, suspect on the run

A police investigation is underway after shots were fired inside a downtown Memphis hotel.
PHOTOS: Shots fired inside downtown Memphis hotel
Police said a man fired a shot in the lobby of the Hilton Garden Inn on Union Avenue. Nobody was hit.
Offcrs are on the scene of a shots fired call @ 185 Union, Hilton Hotel. Prelim info: 1 male White fired a shot in the lobby of the hotel. No injuries were reported. The susp. is described as being 20 - 30 yrs old, wearing a blk shirt & blk pants carrying a camouflage backpack.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) April 19, 2019
The suspect is not in custody. Police said he is 20 to 30 years old and was wearing all black with a camouflage backpack.
FOX13 has a crew on the scene working to learn more.
Watch Good Morning Memphis for LIVE reports from the crime scene.
Trending stories:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}