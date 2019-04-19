  • Shots fired inside Memphis hotel, suspect on the run

    A police investigation is underway after shots were fired inside a downtown Memphis hotel.

    Police said a man fired a shot in the lobby of the Hilton Garden Inn on Union Avenue. Nobody was hit.

    The suspect is not in custody. Police said he is 20 to 30 years old and was wearing all black with a camouflage backpack.

