Shots fired on CBU campus

Christian Brothers University Police are investigating a shooting on the campus parking lot
This happened just before 1:30 Wednesday morning at the campus off East Parkway and
Central Avenue.
Campus police said people who knew each other began shooting toward each other.
No one was hit.
When our crews were there, we saw crime scene tape surround cars in the school parking lot.
There is no information about what sparked the shooting.
