  • Shots fired on CBU campus

    Updated:

    Christian Brothers University Police are investigating a shooting on the campus parking lot

    This happened just before 1:30 Wednesday morning at the campus off East Parkway and
    Central Avenue.

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    Campus police said people who knew each other began shooting toward each other.

    No one was hit.

    When our crews were there, we saw crime scene tape surround cars in the school parking lot.

    There is no information about what sparked the shooting.
     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories