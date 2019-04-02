  • Shots fired on Memphis interstate, one person hurt

    Memphis police are investigating after shots were fired on a Memphis interstate. 

    According to police, multiple people were inside a car on Interstate-40 when someone fired into the car.  The car pulled off at the Jackson Avenue exit and they called the police. 

    One woman was hurt by glass breaking, but no one was hit by a bullet. 

    Memphis Fire Department said the victim was taken to Methodist North, but they are expected to be okay. 

    This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

