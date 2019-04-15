Shots fired suspect runs onto interstate while fleeing from police, court records say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man was arrested after police said he was involved in shots fired call at a Memphis store.
According to police, officers saw two men running from the Grizzlymart on the 1700 block of East Holmes Road.
One of the men told police he was shot at by a man in a white pickup truck.
At the same time, the white truck pulled in front of the police and sped away.
Police chased the truck through neighborhoods. At one point, police said the suspect was going 30 miles per hour over the speed limit.
The pickup truck eventually crashed one. It collided with another vehicle, went across the street and slammed into a house.
The suspect then ran away and jumped over a fence and onto Interstate-55.
Several cars had to avoid hitting him.
Keith Kent was eventually arrested and faces a long list of charges which includes Reckless Endangerment, two counts of possessing a firearm during the commission to commit dangerous felonies, Theft of Property, and several others.
