Shots ring out after man tries to buy handgun off Instagram

Memphis police arrested a man after they said he tried to rob a man while selling him a gun.
Police said the victim and the suspect, Claude Pagou agreed to meet at the Stone Bridge Crossing Apartments after the weapon was posted for sale on Instagram.
The man who was buying the gun rode with some friends to complete the purchase.
When the victim and his friends pulled up to the apartments, he was signaled by the man who was selling the gun.
The victim counted out $300 to buy the gun, but after he counted it, the suspect pointed the gun at him.
He yelled at his friends to drive away, and he started to run. While running, he heard multiple gunshots, police said.
His friend who was speeding away was hit the lower back, according to police.
Police were able to track Pagou down as a suspect through the Instagram post. It was linked back to Pagou, the arrest affidavit said.
After meeting with police, Pagou admitted to setting up the robbery and asked the victim to count the money.
