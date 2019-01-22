  • Shots ring out at apartment complex for 2nd time in less than a week

    Updated:

    Memphis police arrested a man after off he shot at an apartment while he was rolling around in a chair outside, court records said. 

    This comes days after a man was arrested for firing a high powered gun at the outside the same apartment complex.

    According to the arrest affidavit, the property manager for the Gather on Southern Apartments saw the man outside on a security camera. He then fired a gun which hit an apartment window. Someone was asleep directly under the window. 

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    Police arrived and saw Tyler Davis, who matched the description of the shooter, nearby. He had a handgun on him with more than a dozen live rounds. 

    Davis was arrested and charged with Reckless Endangerment and Unlawful Possession of  Weapon. 

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories