Shots ring out at apartment complex for 2nd time in less than a week

Memphis police arrested a man after off he shot at an apartment while he was rolling around in a chair outside, court records said.
This comes days after a man was arrested for firing a high powered gun at the outside the same apartment complex.
According to the arrest affidavit, the property manager for the Gather on Southern Apartments saw the man outside on a security camera. He then fired a gun which hit an apartment window. Someone was asleep directly under the window.
Police arrived and saw Tyler Davis, who matched the description of the shooter, nearby. He had a handgun on him with more than a dozen live rounds.
Davis was arrested and charged with Reckless Endangerment and Unlawful Possession of Weapon.
