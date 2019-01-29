Should fireworks be sold in Shelby County?

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. - Lakeland is the only Shelby County city that can sell fireworks - but that could soon change.
Millington's mayor and board of alderman have passed a resolution asking the state to make it legal to buy and shoot fireworks.
Businessman William Howard told FOX13 he's the driving force behind the fireworks resolution. Howard said he wanted to open a firework stand years ago.
Howard explained, "With the city voting unanimously to support this, we think we stand a good chance to pass and sell (fireworks) in Millington."
Locals say they want to sell fireworks in Millington because they are already being sold in Tipton County and nearby in Lakeland.
"Why can't that money stay in Shelby County and Millington? They are going to Tipton county and buying fireworks... We feel like we could help the community with the tax dollars that come in from the fireworks," Howard said.
Howard and his business partner have already looked at multiple places along Highway 51 in Millington for firework stands.
Local Joseph Bush in Millington told FOX13 he has no problem with fireworks being sold in Millington, as long as people use them responsibly.
"I think it would be foolish not to if it's going to help the state and city, keep roads clean, and help fix potholes - its revenue," Bush said.
Businessman Howard told FOX13 that he thinks it's unfair that Lakeland is the only place that can sell fireworks.
