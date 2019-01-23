  • Showers and Falling Temperatures Forecasted for Mid-South

    Updated:
    • Grab the umbrella and have the heavy coat for this afternoon. 
    • It's mild now, but temperatures will be falling to the 30s and 40s this afternoon. 
    • Rain chance: 90%--decreasing this afternoon.
    • No threat severe.
    • Watch the video above for your damp and cold Wednesday.
       

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories