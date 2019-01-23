Showers and Falling Temperatures Forecasted for Mid-South

- Grab the umbrella and have the heavy coat for this afternoon.
- It's mild now, but temperatures will be falling to the 30s and 40s this afternoon.
- Rain chance: 90%--decreasing this afternoon.
- No threat severe.
- Watch the video above for your damp and cold Wednesday.
