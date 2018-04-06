Showers Likely with Cool Temperatures Forecasted for Mid-South

- Grab the umbrella and coat before walking out the door.
- Rain is already on radar, with more expected—especially south of I-40 throughout the day.
- Some strong storms possible south of I-40 this afternoon/evening. Strong winds/hail primary threats.
- Temperatures are a little chilly now, but will be cool this afternoon in the upper 50s.
- Overnight a brief wintry mix is possible well north of I-40. Little/no accumulation expected.
- Watch the video above for a look at your rainy and cool Friday.
FOX13's Free Weather App — iPhone/iPad Download | Android
Trending stories:
- Penny Hardaway hires Mike Miller to Memphis coaching staff, report says
- New photos released of missing 5-year-old who is autistic and non-verbal
- Facebook is making these app control changes starting Monday
- PHOTOS: Mid-South Most Wanted
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}