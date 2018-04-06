  • Showers Likely with Cool Temperatures Forecasted for Mid-South

    By: Brittani Dubose , Joey Sulipeck , Patrick Pete

    Updated:

    Story Highlights

    Grab the umbrella and coat before walking out the door.

    • Rain is already on radar, with more expected—especially south of I-40 throughout the day.
    • Some strong storms possible south of I-40 this afternoon/evening. Strong winds/hail primary threats.
    • Temperatures are a little chilly now, but will be cool this afternoon in the upper 50s.
    • Overnight a brief wintry mix is possible well north of I-40. Little/no accumulation expected.
    • Watch the video above for a look at your rainy and cool Friday.
       

     

    Joey Sulipeck
         		 Brittani Dubose
         		 Patrick Pete
     

