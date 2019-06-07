  • Showers linger through weekend across Mid-South

    Updated:
    • Scattered showers & storms this evening
    • A Flash Flood Watch is in effect tonight
    • Overnight lows near 69°
    • More scattered showers & storms tomorrow
    • Daytime highs Saturday near 82/heat index near 88
    • Showers linger into Sunday
    • A cold front will push through Sunday into Monday and we’ll finally see this rain event end
    • Tuesday of next week still on track to be beautiful
