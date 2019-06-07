- Scattered showers & storms this evening
- A Flash Flood Watch is in effect tonight
- Overnight lows near 69°
- More scattered showers & storms tomorrow
- Daytime highs Saturday near 82/heat index near 88
- Showers linger into Sunday
- A cold front will push through Sunday into Monday and we’ll finally see this rain event end
- Tuesday of next week still on track to be beautiful
