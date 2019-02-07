  • Showers, unseasonably warm temperatures forecast for Mid-South

    Updated:
    • No need for the coat this morning as temperatures are warm in the 60s.
    • This afternoon we will warm up to the low 70s. 
    • Spotty showers on radar, with more rain expected throughout the day.
    • Rain chance: 60%--isolated strong to severe storm possible north of I-40.
    • Damaging wind gusts the primary threat. 
    • Wind Advisory in effect for overnight. 
    • Watch the video above for your cloudy and damp Wednesday.
       

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories