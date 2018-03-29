  • Showers with Cool Temperatures Forecasted for Mid-South

    Updated:

    FLOOD WATCH UNTIL THIS AFTERNOON. DENSE FOG ADVISORY UNTIL 10 AM

    • You’ll want the umbrella once again today.
    • Scattered showers are in the forecast until this evening.
    • Temperatures are mild now, but will warm up to the upper 60s this afternoon.
    • Drying out with some sunshine by Friday.
    • Watch the video above for your rainy and cool Thursday.
       

     

