Showers with Cool Temperatures Forecasted for Mid-South

FLOOD WATCH UNTIL THIS AFTERNOON. DENSE FOG ADVISORY UNTIL 10 AM
- You’ll want the umbrella once again today.
- Scattered showers are in the forecast until this evening.
- Temperatures are mild now, but will warm up to the upper 60s this afternoon.
- Drying out with some sunshine by Friday.
- Watch the video above for your rainy and cool Thursday.
