  • Showers yield cool temps across the Mid-South

    Updated:
    • Light rainfall will be on and off all evening with temps dropping
    • We’ll be in the 50s through the afternoon and evening
    • Watch for isolated flooding north of 1-40 today – don’t drive into any flooded roadways
    • The unseasonably cool conditions stick around all week
    • Morning lows will be in the 40s through Friday with highs in the 50s/60s
    • Watch the video above for your midday weather update!
       

