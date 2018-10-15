Showers yield cool temps across the Mid-South

- Light rainfall will be on and off all evening with temps dropping
- We’ll be in the 50s through the afternoon and evening
- Watch for isolated flooding north of 1-40 today – don’t drive into any flooded roadways
- The unseasonably cool conditions stick around all week
- Morning lows will be in the 40s through Friday with highs in the 50s/60s
- Watch the video above for your midday weather update!
