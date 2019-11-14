Sibling kills his brother during domestic shooting inside Memphis home, according to MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Investigators with the Memphis Police Department are searching for answers after a shooting in a local neighborhood.
Officers were called to the 3400 block of Whythe Rd. near Yale Road early Thursday morning.
Authorities said one person was killed on the scene. The person killed has not been identified by police.
Police told FOX13 a brother killed his sibling inside the Memphis home.
The shooter has been detained, but has not been arrested at this time.
This is a developing story. Watch Good Morning Memphis for LIVE UPDATES on this investigation.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Family speaks out after 23-year-old died at Memphis FedEx hub
- Plans unveiled to change Memphis skyline with $1 billion investment into Pinch District
- WARNING GRAPHIC CONTENT: Surveillance video released of deadly shooting over alleged stolen chainsaw
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}