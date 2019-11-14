  • Sibling kills his brother during domestic shooting inside Memphis home, according to MPD

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Investigators with the Memphis Police Department are searching for answers after a shooting in a local neighborhood.

    Officers were called to the 3400 block of Whythe Rd. near Yale Road early Thursday morning.

    Authorities said one person was killed on the scene. The person killed has not been identified by police.

    Police told FOX13 a brother killed his sibling inside the Memphis home.

    The shooter has been detained, but has not been arrested at this time.

