Siblings arrested in brutal beating of man in Memphis, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A brother-sister duo is charged with a brutal attack on a man. Memphis police say they left him on the street to die.
Cortez Brent and Cassandra Haynes are locked up this morning. Officers said Brent admitted to beating the man nearly to death Monday.
Brent admits he left that man him lying on South parkway East.
Police said the sister was there and did nothing to stop the violent attack.
The victim has been identified as Leonard Millican. He is in critical condition with brain bleeding, fractured skull and more damage.
Doctors said they don't know if he will make it.
