Sidewalk project underway for Overton Park to help pedestrians

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Big changes are coming to Overton Park to make walking across Poplar Avenue a little safer for pedestrians.
Next week, the city begins work on a sidewalk project on the north side of Poplar.
The Overton Park Conservancy believes the goal is to help pedestrians, especially those using these MATA bus stops.
It will also include crosswalk enhancements and some curb extensions.
The most notable change, however, is its new sidewalk finally being built on the north side of Poplar between Kenilworth Place and Veteran's Plaza Drive.
Along with the improvements, there will be some traffic delays. The project is set to go from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays for the next 45 days.
These entrances to the park will remain open through that process.
