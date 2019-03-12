Signals were working when truck collided with train in Bartlett, according to police

Police responded to a truck versus train in Bartlett that sent the driver the hospital
An officer's investigation revealed that the vehicle was traveling on Stage Road. The train was heading towards the intersection on the tracks.
The driver's side of the vehicle collided into the front of the train. The truck spun off the train and came to a stop nearby, according to police.
The driver was taken to Regional One. But, no additional information regarding injuries is available at this time, police said.
The signals were working at the time of the crash.
