0 Silo Square in Southaven, Mississippi hosts groundbreaking ceremony

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. - It's the talk of Desoto County - a new center piece for the third largest city in Mississippi.

Silo Square is billed as the perfect combination of a modern livable space with southern charm. But be prepared, there will be growing pains to contend with before all the work is done.

“I’ve done a lot of recruiting over the last five years or something like this. So when the developer proposed, Brian Hill brought this to me, it was perfect it was exactly what I was recruiting,” said Southaven Mayor Darren Musselwhite.

The idea is to create a center piece that is not only livable, but also will become a main attraction for both business and pleasure.

It's 228 acres that used to be known simply as Snowden Farm right across the road from Snowden Grove Amphitheatre.

The silo is the last remaining vestige of its agricultural roots and it will remain. The 200-million-dollar project will become a mixed-use community with apartments and retail space.

The square's namesake will be surrounded by retail shops with a main street feel similar to Collierville's town square.

Musselwhite, who broke ground with other local and state dignitaries today said, “Construction schedule to begin the summer. It’s mix used, so you’re going to have commercial on the bottom and residential on the top. Lifestyle apartments around an old-style town square. Will have a lot of jobs created with the construction in self and with the business is when they get here.”

The only drawback will be the growing pains.

During the construction phase traffic surrounding the development is going to be a headache with main thoroughfares like Tchulahoma, Goodman, and Getwell impacted.

But Musselwhite promises the pay-off will be worth the inconvenience. "There are things that are already underway to be done on Getwell to Tchulahoma. It’s going to be a pedestrian friendly type of development. It’s going to be inconvenient, but we think it will certainly be manageable,” said Musselwhite.

It’s too early to commit to a firm time line, but the project is estimated to take 7 to 8 years to complete.

