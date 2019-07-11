Single mother dead after losing control of ATV, falling from bridge in Tennessee

FAYETTE COUNTY, Tenn. - Officers are investigating after a woman was found dead in Fayette County.
The incident happened around 1 a.m. Thursday morning on Old Solomon Mill Road.
Police said a single mother – identified as Felisa Ferguson – was driving alone when she lost control of her ATV before falling to her death off a bridge.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
Deputies said Ferguson’s 1-year-old daughter and 5-year-old son were home alone when the deadly accident happened.
Ferguson’s body wasn’t found by investigators until around 7 a.m. The body was located at the bottom of a dried-up creek off the roadway.
An autopsy of the victim’s body is being performed at the Shelby County Medical Examiner’s Office.
The Tennessee Department of Child Services currently have the two children. The woman’s extended family lives out-of-town, officials said.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}