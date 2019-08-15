0 Sister of Cordova mother who disappeared months ago fears she won't be found alive

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - There is still no sign of a missing Cordova mother.

Investigators are asking for help finding Taquila Hayes, 41, who is also a registered nurse.

Family desperate for answers 2 months after Cordova mother, nurse disappeared without trace

Samantha Henderson said the last time her family heard from her sister was in late May.

They knew something was strange when Hayes never showed up for her nephew's graduation after she said she was coming.

"I honestly think she's not alive, I honestly think that she wouldn't go to this extreme," Henderson said.

Henderson told FOX13 the family filed a missing person report on Aug. 9 after her intuition told her to do so.

FOX13 went to Hayes' husband's Cordova home on Starcross, but no one came to the door.

"I honestly think she's just not ok," Henderson said.

The Shelby County Sheriff's Office said Hayes left without the items a person would normally take with them.

Volunteers are holding a search party for Hayes Saturday, Aug. 17 at 8 a.m. They will meet in the Walgreens parking lot at 1943 Berryhill Road.

If you have information on Taquila Hayes, or have any information that could help investigators, call 901-222-5600.

Background info:

Authorities said Taquila Hayes worked as a nurse at Methodist North Hospital but hasn't been seen at work since May 21.

Before Aug. 9, Hayes' family had no idea none of her loved ones had heard from her in more than two months.

The sheriff's office also told FOX13 Hayes "left without the things a person would normally take with them."

Roberta Nutall said her daughter left behind her phone and car. Deputies said Hayes was last seen by her husband back in June.

SCSO officials said they do not have any persons of interest yet because they are so early into the investigation.

Hayes is 5-foot-4, 180 pounds, and doesn't have any known medical or mental conditions.

