0 Six candidates want to be the next Mayor of West Memphis

Voters in West Memphis are calling the race for mayor one of the most important elections in more than 20 years.

FOX13 looks at why so many people are running for mayor and what candidates hope to accomplish.



The people we spoke with said they couldn’t believe the number of campaign signs. Six people are running for mayor. That’s after learning the current mayor is retiring here.

“I’m sorry, six, literally six. Oh my God ma’am shame! That’s too much going on.” says West Memphis resident Bianca Davis.

Voters are paying close attention to the race that has a lot of people talking.

For the first time in 24 years people in West Memphis will get a new mayor.

Daniel Wilson is impressed, “I think it’s going to be a nice election.”

This is a sample ballot listing six candidates. Davis hopes whoever wins will take time to address one of the main issues impacting her city, crime.

Candidates are focusing on public safety. The city already has sky cop cams in some areas. Mike Ford invested a lot of time into this election. He organized six debates.

He says the crime problem is one of the reasons so many candidates are showing interest in the mayoral race.

Ford wasn’t in town to speak on camera, but we spoke with him over the phone.

We’ve got to create a new image about our community. We’ve got to number one make sure the people that live in our community have a new perspective

Davis told FOX13 “The kids, I mean put more things for the kids to do as far as youth, like camps.

Revitalizing the area near Panchos and I-55 is another topic on candidates’ minds. People say right now the area is an eyesore and lacking businesses. Some say it doesn’t give them much hope.

