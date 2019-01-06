0 Six days into 2019 already two officer-involved shootings in Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - It is the sixth day of 2019 and already there have been two officer-involved shootings in Memphis and Shelby County.

In one case, the TBI was called to investigate, in the other they weren’t.

A joint resolution regarding officer-involved shootings is the latest victim of backlog at the Memphis City Council. The body, playing catchup after focusing on three open seats on the council, rather than handling the City’s business. Back in October, the Shelby Council Commission backed a resolution for the TBI to investigate all officer-involved shootings that result in critical injury or death.

“When situations happen that break down trust such as the shooting as Martavious Banks, we have to find ways to act.” That was Shelby County Commissioner, Tami Sawyer, when the resolution was passed.

Saturday, she took to social media voicing frustration over unsolved officer involved shootings from 2018 as well as the two officer-involved shootings already in 2019. She did not respond to our multiple requests for interview.

20 year-old Abdoulaye Thiam was shot dead by Memphis Police January 2nd after MPD says he charged at officers with a knife. And 24 year-old Anthony Williams was shot by a Shelby County Deputy early Saturday morning as they say, he attempted to run over the deputy with a car.

TBI agents were called to investigate the MPD shooting but not the one in Shelby County. That case wouldn’t have met the requirements to call TBI, as passed by the resolution, because the suspect was listed as “non-critical.”

Tuesday, the Memphis City Council will meet for the first time in the new year still down three members. Many pressing topics are on the agenda, but the joint-resolution is not.

Both the Shelby County Commission and the Memphis City Council have to adopt that resolution before it can be sent to Nashville for legislative approval.

“We don’t want work product to suffer because these agents aren’t machines, they’re people.” That was TBI’s legal counsel back in November, when told a City Council committee TBI can’t handle the officer-involved shooting workload.

FOX13 reached out to City Council Chairman Berlin Boyd to see if the joint resolution would be discussed soon. He did not respond to my attempts for comment.

Memphis City Council will meet Tuesday at 8:30 a.m.

