0 Six Memphis nonprofits receive more than $2.5M in federal funding for HIV care

SHELBY CO., Tenn. - Six community organizations are getting more than $2.5 million in federal funding for HIV care and support services.

Shelby County commissioners approved the federal grants this week.

Health officials said Shelby County is ranked first across the state for its rate of newly diagnosed HIV cases.

According to the health department, there were 280 new HIV diagnoses in 2017. Data shows 84 percent of these cases were African American.

“A lot of people don’t know that they have HIV, so we’re out there trying to make sure people are getting tested. So, once someone finds out they’re HIV positive we need to make sure that they understand they’re going to be fine,” said Diana Duke, executive director of Friends for Life.

This week Shelby County commissioners approved $2.5 million in federal funding for the following community organizations:

Friends for Life - $1.1M

Hope House - $775,000

Mental and Emotional Resource Center, Inc. (MERCI) - $300,000

Planned Parenthood - $150,00

Le Bonheur - $146,000

Partnership to End AID Status - $85,000

The nonprofit Friends for Life was awarded the most money.

FOX13 reviewed the organization’s history, and Friends for Life has received this federal funding since 1998.

Duke said this grant will cover medical care for people who are living with HIV helping them become medically compliant.

“And that means you’re taking your pill every day and if you do, you can be undetectable, and you can’t transmit it to somebody else. And your viral load is so low it doesn’t even show up on tests,” she said.

In a city like Memphis where poverty is high, Duke said some clients have trouble keeping stable housing and transportation which can impact their treatment.

She said this money will cover support services like housing payments and food.

“Because if someone isn’t housed or if someone doesn’t get food, they’re going to be able to take their medication. They’re not going to be thinking about, ‘Oh I need to take this pill,’ if they don’t know where their next meal is or where they’re going to be sleeping,” said Duke.

Shelby County is expected to get even more federal funding for HIV prevention and treatment.

President Donald Trump designated Shelby County as one of 48 counties across the nation for a multi-year initiative to help eliminate new HIV infections.

