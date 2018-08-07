Six new human cases of West Nile Virus confirmed in Mississippi

Six new cases of West Nile Virus in humans were reported Monday in Mississippi.
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported the new cases, bringing the state’s total to 13 so far in 2018.
The cases reported in 2018 have been in Adams, Forrest, Hinds (six cases), Itawamba, Marion, Oktibbeha and Pearl River counties.
Mississippi had 63 West Nile Virus cases and two deaths in 2017.
Last week, the first human case of the virus in Shelby County were confirmed.
According to the Tennessee Department of Health, there have been only two cases of West Nile Virus in humans in the entire state so far in 2018.
