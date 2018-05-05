0 Six-week program used to 'build better men in Memphis'

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - It wasn't a high school or college graduation, instead dozens of men were acknowledged Saturday for taking the path to a better life. They are the third graduating class from Memphis' Manhood University.

"It's a positive program," graduate Felix Hudson said. "It's a program for people like me, a convicted felon, ex drug addict and it plays a role in getting back into society."

The men proudly took their seats to be recognized after completing the 6-week program. It offered lessons surrounding time management, conflict resolution, even financial literacy.

"People are teaching you how to give those interviews skills, how to prepare a resume and some of us assume that people know how to do that," Shelby Co. Chief Deputy Floyd Bonner said. "Sometimes we need a hand up instead of a hand out."

City and county leaders were on hand to encourage the men to continue going. It's perseverance, guest speaker Larry Johnson, brother of Magic Johnson, knows about first hand.

"I want to tell you my story," guest speaker Larry Johnson said.

It was a story of how he turned struggle into success, something that resonated amongst the men who say it's why they call the opportunity their second chance.

"You have to be willing to and determined to excel and this is a very good program," graduate John Taylor said.

The men admit, the program was intense at times. However, John Taylor named five reasons why he was determined to stick it out.

"Hey Tatiyana, John Jr., Peaches, Jayla and Caleb. They are very proud," Taylor said as he named his five children.

Whatever the reason, the graduates were being celebrated for a job well done.

Right after the graduation, there was a career fair. Some of the companies were hiring right on the spot.

