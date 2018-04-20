0 Size Does Matter event to be held by Memphis woman

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - In one week, on April 28th, a Memphis woman says her event will uplift and remind women: size does not matter.

She is hosting an empowerment conference and a fashion show. Women of color, all shades and sizes, for years hairstylist Tamara J told us she has hosted fashion shows, but this year she wanted to add an event to uplift women.

"I want them to come out and here the panel speaker’s testimony their stories, what they have been through, you can see what they have been through to let you know you can get through whatever it is that you're going thru," Tamara J said.

Tamara said the theme of the empowerment conference is, "What is your it?”, which means something different depending on what women are dealing with.

"It's actually birthed out of pain that I went through last year and, so I felt like GOD told me to do something a little bit different this year," Tamara said.

She has been giving back to the Mid-South for the last 13 years.

"It's important that we give to one another, it's important that if I see someone has a need, I am supposed to meet that need. It's not always about going to a business, you're supposed to help one another," Tamara told FOX13.

She said her job is to make women look beautiful on the outside, but she knows a woman's real strength is on the inside.

"When I do shows like this, it brings women together who don't know one another, friendships are created, sisterhoods are created, longtime friendships are built out of what I do,” Tamara said.

Her passion for giving to others is what her faith tells her to do, "I think he would say well done my child and that is so important to me."

The Memphis International Fashion Gala and Empowerment Conference is April 28th at the Agricenter. You can log onto Fox13memphis.com for information about tickets and vendors. All donations will benefit the American Cancer Society.

