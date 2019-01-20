- The skies are clearing and temperatures are frigid this morning
- Wind chills are in the teens with temperatures in the 20s
- This afternoon wind chills won’t reach above freezing under sunny skies
- MLK Jr. Day with start in the 20s with highs in the mid-40s
- Our next rain maker arrives Tuesday and sticks around through Wednesday
- Temperatures drop on Wednesday giving us our next chance of winter weather
- Stick around for more details. Watch the video above for a look at your forecast!
