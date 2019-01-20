  • Skies are clearing, but wind chills are in the teens across the Mid-South

    By: Elisabeth D'Amore , Brittani Dubose , Patrick Pete , Joey Sulipeck

    Updated:
    • The skies are clearing and temperatures are frigid this morning
    • Wind chills are in the teens with temperatures in the 20s
    • This afternoon wind chills won’t reach above freezing under sunny skies
    • MLK Jr. Day with start in the 20s with highs in the mid-40s
    • Our next rain maker arrives Tuesday and sticks around through Wednesday
    • Temperatures drop on Wednesday giving us our next chance of winter weather
    • Stick around for more details. Watch the video above for a look at your forecast!
       

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories