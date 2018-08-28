0 SkyCop cameras to monitor all city schools in West Memphis

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. - The West Memphis School District will soon have extra security at every school. Southland Gaming and Racing donated $65,000 for the installation of 10 SkyCop cameras.

Jon Collins, West Memphis School Superintendent, said it is a donation towards security and safety.

“If you don’t have a safe learning environment you can’t do anything else,” Collins said. “It all starts with safety."

David Wolf, president and general manager of Southland Gaming and Racing, realizes that. That’s why he donated $65,000 for SkyCops to be installed at all West Memphis schools.

“It took me about 2.5 seconds to say absolutely,” Wolf said.

Wolf said he always strives to fill the city’s needs. He said he has invested in other programs like the Boys and Girls Club and after-school programs.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

“That’s what we do,” Wolf said. “That’s our job here. We are part of the community. They’re very receptive and helpful to us and we will do anything we can to help the community out.”

West Memphis Captain Joe Baker said the SkyCops are a huge step in the continued safety plans with the school district.

“They’re a visible deterrence,” Baker said. “That’s what we like about them. You see it you know it’s bad. So, it provides that kind of deterrent.”

The school district hired additional resource officers for all 10 schools this year.

“Security is not a cheap endeavor as we all know,” Collins said. “But we feel like it is important.”

Baker said the cameras have already been ordered and he is looking forward to getting those up and running within the next few months.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.