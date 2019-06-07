0 SkyCop cameras will be installed in Tunica neighborhoods next month

TUNICA, Miss. - The town of Tunica is on the fast-track to get Skycop cameras.

In April, FOX13 reported the town’s plans were put on hold when the utility company Entergy told the town it could not use its poles for the cameras.

That all changed after FOX13’s report.

Mayor Chuck Cariker said Entergy engineers are coming back out next week to figure out exactly which poles they can put the Skycops on.

“Their engineer came down, we looked at several locations, he is going to come back and do some site assessment and it looks like we will be able to have our cameras up, hopefully in the next 2-3 weeks,” Mayor Cariker said.

The Tunica mayor said the engineers are waiting for better weather next week to figure out exactly where the Skycops can go.

He credited FOX13’s story in April for Entergy’s change of heart.

“Your story and others that made contact with Entergy worked well. It is a victory for us and it helps Tunica be on the map and to know that we can partner with a big corporation,” Cariker said.

Until Entergy gets the cameras installed, the city has two of the 8 cameras in neighborhoods.

He said it has immediately deterred speeding.

Next, they want to focus on the number of car break-ins in downtown Tunica.

The mayor said they need to use the city’s Entergy’s poles to install the cameras.

He told FOX13 most of the cameras should be up by July 4.

“We want people to feel safe to come out at night and go to our veterans’ parks just, so it will be safe for them,” Cariker said.

The mayor said he is excited to know the cameras will be going up soon.

“It’s going to be something that other municipalities can use down the road and partner Entergy with,” he said.

Because of Entergy’s agreement to work with the town of Tunica on the Skycops, the mayor said the town is looking at putting up at least five more in town next year.

