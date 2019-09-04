0 SkyCop donates camera to Memphis neighborhood after competition

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - There will be more flashing blue lights in Whitehaven soon. It’s a small piece of equipment that comes to a big cost - many times $7,500.

This is the first time the makers of SkyCop cameras donated the equipment for free to a neighborhood association.

Eight different neighborhood associations applied for one of these SkyCop cameras and the Whitehaven watchful eye won the camera.

We asked how difficult is it to fundraise for a SkyCop camera. Valor Bryant, for the Whitehaven Watchful Eye Neighborhood Association, said, “it’s very difficult because you may get discouraged, but we got to keep going and keep pushing.”

Bryant’s association won its second camera from the SkyCop organization. The donation was made as part of a neighborhood competition.

Members of the Watchful Eye said they’ve evaluated four areas along David Drive, Milbrand Road, and Carol Drive for the next camera.

“It’s an added sense of security. We have a lot of elderly homeowners and we have homeowners who care about their community. They care about where they live,” Bryant explained, “With crime on the rise, we need SkyCop cameras.”

Councilwoman Patrice Robinson said each group had to be registered with the city and police department, meet with MPD about crime prevention, and host a neighborhood cleanup to apply for the camera.

We asked what does she say to the critics that are against SkyCop cameras, she explained, “SkyCop cameras are just another tool in our box to reduce crime in our community. It’s not for everybody and everybody doesn’t need to have it, but the communities that want it – we need them to have it.”

Representatives with SkyCop said they’ll determine where to put the camera based on crime data and where there are MLGW pipes.

The new camera should be up in the next couple of weeks.

