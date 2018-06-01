Slain deputy's handcuffs used to bring suspect into custody

DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. - UPDATE:
CAPTURED: Steven Wiggins is in custody! More details soon! pic.twitter.com/YxdZemsGIQ— TBI (@TBInvestigation) June 1, 2018
Wiggins was previously identified as a suspect in the death of Sgt. Daniel Baker, of the Dickson County Sheriff's Office.
During a news conference, officials said Baker's handcuffs were used to bring Wiggins into custody.
Teamwork and diligence has paid off! Steven Wiggins is in law enforcement custody. Thank you for your support during these past few days. More details on the arrest as soon as we can pull them together. pic.twitter.com/96TQAWGhjc— TBI (@TBInvestigation) June 1, 2018
Authorities said Baker was shot and killed on-duty Wednesday.
Wiggins will face one count of first-degree murder in connecting to the shooting, according to TBI.
Erika Castro-Miles has also been arrested and charged with first-degree murder in connection with Baker’s death.
FOX13 is working to learn more information LIVE on Good Morning Memphis.
