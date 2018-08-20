Small dog suffers severe head trauma after Memphis woman kicks dog in the head

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A small dog is suffering head trauma after a Memphis woman kicked it in the head.
Investigators responded to a cruelty to animals call in the 2000 block of Central Ave. at the Memphis Pet Emergency Hospital on August 19.
Officers were told by the veterinarian that Aungelique Smith brought a Pomeranian dog suffering from head trauma to the hospital.
MPD told FOX13 Smith 'spontaneously' told uniform officers that she was upset this morning about unspecified issues and kicked the dog after she saw the dog peeing in the hallway.
Police say the dog suffered a head laceration, trauma to the head, and was actively having seizures upon arrival to the hospital.
The injury resulted to the dog having to be euthanized due to a brain injury.
Police took Smith into custody and transported her the Raines police station for further investigation.
She then gave a written statement admitting to kicking the dog in the head, causing it to hit its head on the wall.
Smith was charged with aggravated cruelty to animals, then transported Jail East.
