0 Small town in Mississippi putting Skycop cameras around town

HOLLY SPRINGS, Miss. - This year Holly Springs PD are putting up Skycop cameras in parts of town where there has been trouble in the past.

As we found out, the police chief and some who live there say they have been effective, so they have plans for more.

Blues Alley, Holly Springs. There was a homicide there last year. The police chief told FOX13 there have been repeated drug and assault calls here. They put in a Skycop cam last February and the calls dropped 85 percent. The city now has 3 others placed around town.

"I say order four more. If it is going to keep the town safe and keep people in order and people can't do that on their own they gotta be told. Hey, make it 5 cameras."

Myron Jackson runs Big Daddy's Style Shop on the Northwest side of town. A Skycop was placed on a pole on the street outside his barbershop.

Trending stories:

"It helps out tremendously. A lot of of the commotion and racket and people hanging around has stopped. And that's good for our business in this area because we are trying to build this area back up on this side of town," Jackson said.

The cameras, like the ones here on the square in Holly Springs, have been so effective the police chief told us that people want them in their neighborhoods.

Back to Myron Jackson, who told us, business has jumped almost 50 percent since the cameras were put up outside his shop.

"I have just seen a lot of parents bringing their kids," Jackson said.

Holly Springs Police Chief Dwight Harris told us the city hopes to have a total of six Skycops at the end of the year. They cost $7,500 each.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.