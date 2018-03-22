  • Smoke detectors recalled due to risk of failure to alert families of fire

    If you bought a smoke detector recently, check to make sure it does not have a yellow cap on the inside. 

    Why? Because that piece of plastic might stop the detector from alerting your family in the case of a fire. 

    Kidde Dual-Sensor Smoke Alarms, models PI2010 and PI9010, are being recalled. 

    The alarms were sold from 2016 Sept. 10 through October 13, 2017. 

    According to the recall, "consumers should remove the alarm from the wall/ceiling and visually inspect it through the opening on the side of the alarm for the presence of a yellow cap. Consumers should not attempt to take apart the alarm, open the casing, or otherwise remove the yellow cap themselves. If a yellow cap is present, the consumer should immediately contact Kidde to receive instructions and request a free replacement smoke alarm. They should remove and discard the recalled smoke alarm only after they receive and install the replacement alarm. If no yellow cap is present, consumers should reinstall the smoke alarm and no further action is needed."

