Social media posts prompt additional law enforcement at local high school

The DeSoto County Sheriff's Department is investigating social media posts related to a Mississippi High School.
According to DCSD, there will be an increased law enforcement presence at Horn Lake High School in response to the posts.
Deputies took to Facebook and Twitter to release the following statement:
FOX13 is working to learn more information about the posts and what threats were made, LIVE on Good Morning Memphis.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}