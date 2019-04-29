0 Social media threat against local middle school leaves parents on edge

HERNANDO, Miss - Desoto County School leaders and law enforcement are taking precautionary measures after a social media threat towards Hernando Middle School.

The principal of the school says the threat came last night.

Hernando Middle school parents received this email Sunday evening informing them of a threat the school received this weekend.

FOX13’s Jeremy Pierre spoke to Becky Hadden over the phone who told said the threat at Hernando Middle is so terrifying that she is keeping her daughter home who attends another Desoto County School.

Another parent told FOX13, parents all over Desoto County have been discussing the threat with their children.

“It’s my understanding that there are 127 names on a list and there were both Hernando Middle and Oak Grove students,” Hadden said.

According to Hernando School administrators, they received the social media threat causing the Hernando Police Department to get involved.

School administrators say the threat is being thoroughly investigated.

Hadden told FOX13 students from Hernando Middle and another middle school saw the post that originated on SnapChat and shared it.

“School is supposed to be a safe place. Children are supposed to feel safe there and she isn’t,” Hadden said.

School leaders say the move to add more law enforcement officers on the campus Monday will hopefully ease the concerns of parents, staff, and students.

“I think it will calm nerves for tomorrow, but that threat is still going to be lingering.,” Hadden said.

We are still waiting on official word from the Hernando Police Department or Desoto County Schools on if they have made contact with the student who made the post.



